Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, classes

SINGAPORE - Ring in the Chinese New Year with festive menus, check out an exhibition, or pick up a new skill at a soap-making workshop.

FOOD & DRINK

Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Chinese New Year menus

Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant has curated dine-in set menus from $338++ for four people and takeaway reunion dinner sets. Feast on signatures such as Wok-fried Laksa Flavour Seafood Fried Rice and Signature Roasted Duck with Tangerine Sauce. Takeaway sets include Spring Festival ($438+ for for five people) and Bright Future ($828+ for 10 people). You can also buy handmade cookies such as Firecracker Pop, Ginger Shiok and Joy Kam Kam ($26+ a tub).

WHERE Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, Roxy Square Level 2,50 East Coast Road

MRT Paya Lebar

WHEN Jan 28 to Feb 28. Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 9pm. Closed on Mondays

TEL 6340-5678

INFO Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Facebook page.

JEN Singapore Orchardgateway's Festive Offerings





PHOTOS: JEN SINGAPORE ORCHARDGATEWAY



JEN Singapore Orchardgateway is offering a range of reunion dinner menus for delivery and takeaway. Back by popular demand is the Auspicious Golden Fruit Yu Sheng ($38 nett for four to five people and $58 nett for six to 10). Prices for Lunar New Year Bundles range from $118 to $388 nett. Individually portioned meals are also available in the form of Prosperity Bentos ($15 nett). Pre-orders placed from now until Jan 31 enjoy a 20 per cent early-bird discount. Delivery is free for purchases of $150 and above.

WHERE JEN Singapore Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road

MRT Somerset

WHEN Jan 15 to Feb 28. Delivery: 9am to 9pm; Pickup: 10am to 8.30pm (last order at 7.30pm)

TEL 6708-8899

INFO JEN Singapore's website.

Spring High Tea at Shang Social



(Clockwise from left) Braised Ee-Fu Noodle with Lobster in Superior Broth, Jasmine Smoked Duck (Half Duck) and Braised Bird's Nest Broth with Crab Meat and Roe. PHOTOS: SHANG SOCIAL



From Crispy King Prawn with Hawthorn Sauce to Pan-fried Palm Sugar Glutinous Rice Cakes, bite-size delights are presented in a traditional three-tier stand served with Shang Social's signature tea.

WHERE Shang Social, 01-219 to 222 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT Changi Airport

WHEN 3 to 5pm daily

PRICE $46++ for two persons

TEL 6346-0260

INFO Shang Social's Facebook page.

EXHIBITIONS

R for Repair



PHOTO: DESIGN SINGAPORE COUNCIL



This exhibition presents a counterpoint to modern consumerist culture, where repair is either deprecated or deemed extravagant, and shifts the concept of repair away from mere restoration. Ten Singaporean designers present creative approaches to repairing items that were obtained through a public call last year. Part of the National Design Centre's Sustainability & Design programme; co-presented by Hans Tan Studio and DesignSingapore Council.

WHERE National Design Centre, Atrium Level 1, 111 Middle Rd

MRT Bugis

WHEN Till Feb 6, 9am to 9pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO DesignSingapore Council's website.

VOLUME ELEVEN - A Solo Exhibition by Ash Ghazali



PHOTO: COURTESY OF RICHARD KOH FINE ART AND ASH GHAZALI



Singaporean artist Ash Ghazali presents his first solo exhibition, showcasing 11 works from his Cut Paintings series, which combines geometric abstraction with traditional fabrics from the Malay ethnic groups of Indonesia and Malaysia.

WHERE Richard Koh Fine Art Singapore, Block 47 Malan Road, 01-26 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

MRT Labrador

WHEN Jan 16 to Feb 6. Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays

ADMISSION Free

INFO Richard Koh Fine Art's website.

CLASSES

Valentine's Melt & Pour Soap Workshop



PHOTO: RDYTOGLOW



Participants will make soaps using the melt and pour method and customise them with natural colourants, dried florals and essential oils. They can also stamp their initials on their creations and bring home two to four pieces. Conducted by RdytoGlow, which handcrafts vegan soaps, shampoo bars and beauty products.

WHERE RdytoGlow, Shun Li Industrial Park 04-41, 61 Kaki Bukit Ave 1

MRT Kaki Bukit

WHEN Jan 30 to Feb 14

ADMISSION $120 for two persons, $65 for one

INFO RdytoGlow's website.

Yoga Jam Classes by Denise Keller



PHOTO: TRUE GROUP



Celebrity yoga instructor Denise Keller will guide participants through body postures, strong standing postures, arm balances and inversions, backbends, twists and seated folds. The class is suitable for all levels. Slots must be booked via the GFX app.

WHERE GFX - Yoga Studio, Change Alley Mall B2-01, 30 Raffles Place

MRT Raffles Place

WHEN Till June 30

ADMISSION From $51.36 per person per class

INFO GFX Group Fitness' website.

OTHERS

Virtual Course Preview Session for Nursing Degree Course

This session is for those looking to make a career switch to nursing. The Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for Registered Nurses (Degree) is a mid-career conversion programme under the Healthcare PCP umbrella offered by Workforce Singapore, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and supported by MOH Holdings.

WHERE Zoom

WHEN Jan 20, 3 to 4pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO My Careers Future website.

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Information Kiosk

Discover the 100,000 jobs and traineeships on offer as well as the initiatives to help job seekers upgrade under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. Organised by SkillsFuture Singapore in partnership with Workforce Singapore.

WHERE White Sands Shopping Mall, Level 1 Atrium, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3

MRT Pasir Ris

WHEN Jan 15 to 17, 10.30am to 9.30pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO SGUnited Jobs and Skills website.