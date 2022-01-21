Events and listings: Festive food deals, Chinatown tour, SkyHelix Sentosa

This new attraction features Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, where guests are seated in an open-air gondola that gently rotates as it ascends to 79m above sea level. Enjoy the breathtaking 360-degree views stretching from Sentosa to the Keppel Bay area and the Southern Islands. Ticket prices include a choice of a standard non-alcoholic beverage or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

Where: 41 Imbiah Road, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: 10am to 9.30pm

Admission: Adult: $18; Child (aged four to 12): $15

Info: Website

Careers Connect On-the-Go

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Open space at Block 115 Bukit Merah View

MRT: Tiong Bahru

When: Jan 25 to 28, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Changi City Point, Level 1 Atrium, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1

MRT: Expo

When: Jan 21 to 23, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

