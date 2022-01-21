Events and listings: Festive food deals, Chinatown tour, SkyHelix Sentosa

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, check out the new SkyHelix attraction in Sentosa, or sign up for a Chinese New Year-themed tour of Chinatown.
Food & Drink
Se7enth
Highlights of the four-course Blissful Reunion Set Menu ($238++, serves four; or $55++ a person) include Prosperity Yu Sheng, Crabmeat & Fish Maw Soup, and a choice of mains - Oven Baked Black Cod Fish or Pan Seared Duck Breast. Add $50++ for five Tiger Crystal Beers or $6++ for a glass of the non-alcoholic Kumquat Lychee Cooler. Prosperity Yu Sheng is available for takeaway with preorder and comes in two sizes ($48.80++, serves four; or $78.80++, serves eight).
Where: Se7enth, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, OUE Downtown 1 Level 7, 6 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Jan 24 to Feb 15, noon to 2pm, 6 to 9.30pm daily
Tel: 68126-050
Info: Email SE7ENTH.premier-singapore@oakwood.com or go to this website.
Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro
The two-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant offers a range of eight-course set menus. The Prosperity Menu (from $138.80 a person) and Peace Menu ($388 a person) are suitable for two diners. A group of five diners can opt for sets such as Opulence Menu ($128.80 a person) or Majestic Menu ($298.80 a person). Dishes include Steamed Marble Goby, Sauteed Tiger Prawn and Braised 8-head Whole Abalone, Sea Cucumber, Mushroom, Black Moss and Iceberg Lettuce. For takeaway, there are Baby Abalone Abundance Fortune Pot ($488, serves six), Fortune Abalone & Salmon Yu Sheng ($78, serves four to six; $128, serves eight to 10) and Whole London Duck ($105). Order three working days in advance.
Where: Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro, Level 35, Orchard Wing, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Feb 15, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6831-6262
Info: Email festive.shisenhanten@ouerestaurants.com or go to this website.
Tablescape
Enjoy reunion meals at home with takeaway offerings. Highlights include a five-Course Lunar New Year Menu for two, four or six persons (from $176, serves two), Tablescape Abundance Yu Sheng with Lobster & Octopus (from $118, serves four to six) and Josper Grilled Bak Kwa with Fresh Black Truffle Shavings ($68, 600g). The restaurant also has Chinese New Year editions of its Afternoon Tea Sets (from $88, serves two) which includes sweet and savoury treats like Cherry Red Eclairs, and Abalone Tartlet with Crab Meat and Wakame. Order 48 hours in advance.
Where: Tablescape, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Feb 15
Tel: 6432-5566
Info: Email hello@tablescape.sg or go to this website.
Food Capital
Highlights of the Prosperity Buffet lunch (from $72++ a person) or dinner (from $88++ a person) include Claypot Chicken, Hainanese Lamb Stew and Drunken Prawns and Mandarin Orange Bingsu with Raspberry Sorbet. Takeaway offerings include Yu Sheng (from $58.80), Traditional Hong Kong Style Pen Cai ($228, serves eight to 10) and the Abalone or Lobster Pen Cai (from $268, serves eight to 10). Order three working days in advance.
Where: Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road
MRT: Outram Park; Tiong Bahru
When: Till Feb 15, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm
Tel: 6233- 1338; 8168-1539
Info: Email dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com or go to grandcopthorne.com.sg
Burger & Lobster
For Chinese New Year, the restaurant has crafted two cocktails - $Huat-Long-Long and Prosperity $our. Priced at $16++ each and available at the Raffles Hotel outlet, they are made with Chivas Regal 13-year-old blended scotch whiskey.
Where: Burger & Lobster, Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Jan 24 to Feb 28, 11am to 9.30pm daily
Tel: 6971-6127
Info: Website
Sunday Luxe Series: A Chinoiserie New Year with Chef Justin Quek
Chef Justin Quek of Chinoiserie and JustIN Flavours of Asia has put together a Franco-Asian cuisine menu for this event - which will feature high tea, a fine-dining dinner, a masterclass by the chef and other curated workshops. Organised by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Jan 23, noon to 9pm
Price: $25 to $100 a person
Tel: 64166-688
Info: Website
Arts
Many Mansions
This exhibition features works by Wong Shih Yaw, an alumnus of Artists Village in Singapore. In the Bible, Jesus' promise to prepare a place for believers in the many rooms of God's house is visually realised in architectural terms by Wong - using the perspective that Jesus was a carpenter and architect of the fantastical constructions on display.
Where: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, 20B Mosque Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till Jan 24, Mondays to Saturdays, 2 to 7pm (by appointment only)
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook page
Remember Your Dreams
This live installation is by French artist and architect Cyril Lancelin - commissioned by Porsche under its new art initiative, The Art of Dreams, which features global series of interactive art and installations.
Where: Promontory at Marina Bay Sands, 11 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Bayfront
When: Jan 21, 24 to 28, 2 to 10pm. Jan 22, 23 and 29, noon to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Beethoven's Eroica: A Symphonic Revolution
The Orchestra of the Music Makers kicks off 2022 with master works by Mozart and Beethoven. Violinist Chikako Sasaki and violist Dandan Wang will perform Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante, which features a dialogue between the two soloists. It is followed by music director Chan Tze Law's rendition of Beethoven's Eroica Symphony.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall; Esplanade
When: Jan 30, 5 to 6.15pm
Admission: $18 to $38
Info: Website
Tours
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Chinese New Year Walking Tour
Held in conjunction with Chinatown Festivals, this walking tour takes participants through historic spaces and backstreets to uncover hidden Chinese New Year elements. They will also learn about hidden symbolisms and the significance of festive foods and drinks.
Where: 335 Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Jan 22 and 29, 4 to 6pm
Admission: From $35
Info: Website
Others
SkyHelix Sentosa
This new attraction features Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, where guests are seated in an open-air gondola that gently rotates as it ascends to 79m above sea level. Enjoy the breathtaking 360-degree views stretching from Sentosa to the Keppel Bay area and the Southern Islands. Ticket prices include a choice of a standard non-alcoholic beverage or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.
Where: 41 Imbiah Road, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: 10am to 9.30pm
Admission: Adult: $18; Child (aged four to 12): $15
Info: Website
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Open space at Block 115 Bukit Merah View
MRT: Tiong Bahru
When: Jan 25 to 28, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Changi City Point, Level 1 Atrium, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1
MRT: Expo
When: Jan 21 to 23, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
