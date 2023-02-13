Why Frozen’s Anna and Kristoff are the Disney couple to beat

SINGAPORE - With Valentine’s Day upon us, love is in the air.
And one unlikely romance currently on the Singapore stage is that of Princess Anna and ice harvester Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical, which is based on the Oscar-winning 2013 animated film Frozen.
Although they do not hit it off when they first meet – she was hastily engaged to the charming Prince Hans – they eventually develop feelings for each other, becoming one of the most memorable couples in the Disney universe.
The Straits Times catches up with the actors playing Anna and Kristoff in the musical theatre version: Ireland’s Sarah O’Connor, 33, and Australia’s Brendan Xavier, 25 – for some lessons in love.
What can we learn from Anna and Kristoff’s unconventional love story?
Xavier: That love takes time. For some, it is a whirlwind of connection but with Anna and Kristoff, their love is really slow and considered. And it is not forced.
O’Connor: Love is not just about flowers and chocolates. It is also about conversations, being selfless, seeing someone at their worst and accepting them. Anna starts off being about the fairy tale, but after she leaves the castle gates, she sees the real world and how things work. Anna and Kristoff are friends, which is more real and in touch with how things actually work. They fall in love slowly and playfully, seeing the best and worst of each other before they go into the romantic side.
What makes Anna and Kristoff special, compared with other Disney couples?
Xavier: They are less prince and princess-y. These two characters are just being themselves. Unlike traditional love tropes, Anna and Kristoff are not getting married at the end of the show. Rather, it is the start of their relationship. We can see them falling in love – that’s beautiful.
O’Connor: They spend a lot of time together. They are the best.
What about Hans? Do you think Anna was right to accept his proposal so quickly?
O’Connor: I don’t agree with marrying someone immediately. For me, that would never happen and I am thankful I am not that kind of person. But during the song, Love Is An Open Door, accepting the proposal did not seem like a mistake because Anna did not know about Han’s intentions at the time.
Xavier: The classic romantic trope is about falling in love quickly. So when Hans switches his affections, it is like a cultural reset.
Has playing Anna and Kristoff led you to think differently about love?
Xavier: I learnt I am not always right. Nowadays, I can step out of a situation and see different perspectives.
O’Connor: Don’t marry the first guy who asks you after minutes of knowing him. Do I believe in love at first sight? It has not happened to me. I believe in working hard at a relationship, being yourself and waiting for the right person. And I think Anna pushes her love onto (elder sister) Elsa a bit too much, so sometimes love can be quite overbearing. I have definitely asked myself if I ever put too much pressure on others. So I have learnt it is important to give people their space as well.
Do you have any Valentine’s Day plans?
Xavier: We are working on that day but I have made plans. I can’t reveal them though because there are surprises and I don’t want them to get spoiled. What I will say is that there are so many things to choose from and the thing we chose is pretty great.
O’Connor: My partner won’t be here for Valentine’s Day, so my cast is my Valentine. I love the celebration of the day, but I think you should show your love all year round, be it coffee or breakfast in the morning, or a call over the phone or FaceTime.
