TVB denies general manager Eric Tsang is leaving post

HONG KONG – Hong Kong free-to-air broadcaster TVB has refuted a report claiming that its general manager, veteran actor Eric Tsang, will be leaving the post.

The online edition of Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News said in a report early on Thursday that Tsang, who took up the post in September 2021, and TVB chairman Thomas Hui will be leaving their jobs.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, the station wrote that it was aware of the report and dismissed claims of a management shake-up as baseless.

“The fact is that Mr Thomas Hui and Mr Eric Tsang will continue to lead our group operations going forward,” it said. “We reserve the right to take legal action against this report and related pick-ups to prevent further circulation of this misleading speculation.”

Oriental Daily News’ report came after TVB announced on Wednesday that its losses had widened to HK$406.7 million (S$70.1 million) in the first half of the year.

Tsang, 70, is now recovering from stent surgery in Taiwan.

The station also announced on Tuesday that it would delay the broadcast of the idol talent competition show Asia Super Young, which was scheduled to premiere on Sept 3, as Tsang is now unable to be involved in front-end work.