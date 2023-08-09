HK actress Tavia Yeung and children visit husband Him Law on film set in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Popular Hong Kong actor Him Law recently received a surprise visit from his wife, actress Tavia Yeung, and their two children on his film set in Malaysia.

According to Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily, Yeung, 43, took their children there as they had not seen their father for nearly a month due to his busy work schedule.

Law, 38, has been in Malaysia since early July to shoot his new drama, Modern Dynasty 2.

Filming is expected to last two months, with most of the scenes taking place around Kuala Lumpur.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily, Law said he was very happy when his family visited him as he would return to Hong Kong only in mid-September.

“Since my work schedule is really tight, I would wake up early every day to have breakfast with (my family). My wife will also take the kids around (while I’m working),” he said.

Last Saturday, Yeung took her children shopping at Suria KLCC.

The former TVB star was accompanied by her friends, including Malaysia International Film Festival chairman Joanne Goh, who posted photos of their meet-up on Facebook.

Earlier in April, Law went to Malaysia to be with Yeung, who was in the country to film the fourth season of 8TV’s Family Singing Show, in which she was a judge.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2016 after dating for five years, have a three-year-old daughter, Hera, and a one-year-old son, Eden. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

