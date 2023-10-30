The Life List: Late actor Matthew Perry’s five most iconic moments on Friends

SINGAPORE – Could he be any more beloved?

The news that American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home last Saturday at the age of 54 has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans around the world – most of whom know him best from the hit American sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004).

The 10-season show shot the funnyman to fame as the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing. Perry was the last – and youngest, at 24 – of the six leads to be cast.

In an ensemble full of beautiful 20somethings who seemed to spend most of their time at the New York City coffee house Central Perk, sipping from oversized cups, scene-stealing office worker Chandler stood out as one of the more relatable characters.

He often provided wry commentary on the shenanigans of his friend group, even while frequently ending up in ridiculous situations himself. These included variations of his catchphrase, such as, “Could we be more white trash?”

And boy, could viewers always count on him for a good laugh and the best zingers. The Straits Times rounds up five of his most iconic moments on Friends.

1. Chandler and Joey make an entrance