The Life List: Late actor Matthew Perry’s five most iconic moments on Friends

SINGAPORE – Could he be any more beloved?
The news that American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home last Saturday at the age of 54 has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans around the world – most of whom know him best from the hit American sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004).
The 10-season show shot the funnyman to fame as the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing. Perry was the last – and youngest, at 24 – of the six leads to be cast.
In an ensemble full of beautiful 20somethings who seemed to spend most of their time at the New York City coffee house Central Perk, sipping from oversized cups, scene-stealing office worker Chandler stood out as one of the more relatable characters.
He often provided wry commentary on the shenanigans of his friend group, even while frequently ending up in ridiculous situations himself. These included variations of his catchphrase, such as, “Could we be more white trash?”
And boy, could viewers always count on him for a good laugh and the best zingers. The Straits Times rounds up five of his most iconic moments on Friends.
1. Chandler and Joey make an entrance
For the millennials and Gen Xers who grew up on Friends in the late 1990s and early 2000s, one of the most enduring images is no doubt that of Chandler and his best friend Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) making a dramatic entrance while perched on an ugly dog statue – purchased by Joey after he landed his first big acting role.
The moment lasts all of six seconds, but it is a memorable part of the equally memorable 12th episode of season four, The One With The Embryos.
It sees Chandler and Joey face off against their neighbours, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), in a game of trivia that sees the former duo “winning” the latter pair’s apartment in a trivia game bet.
2. Chandler takes a bath
Friends was known for mining comedy gold out of the otherwise mundane lives of its six protagonists, especially in the season eight episode, The One Where Chandler Takes A Bath.
He learns to love bubble baths with the help of Monica, who is now his wife. Relationship drama between his friends Joey, Rachel and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) conspires to disrupt this new-found enjoyment as they flood into the bathroom while he is attempting to enjoy a soak.
The scene ends with the poignant announcement that Rachel and Ross are expecting a daughter, and Chandler joking that he will congratulate them properly when he is not stuck in a bathtub.
3. Chandler moves to Yemen
A recurring plot line was Chandler’s on-off relationship with his ex-girlfriend Janice (Maggie Wheeler). With her curly hair, nasal voice and bleating laugh, she was easily one of the most infamous side characters.
In the season four episode, The One With All The Rugby, Chandler goes to great lengths to avoid getting back together with Janice without hurting her feelings – all the way to Yemen, in fact.
The hilarious sub-plot starts innocently enough, with Chandler claiming that his job will be transferring him to the republic. Unfortunately, when Janice insists on seeing him to the aircraft and waiting till it takes off, he is forced to actually purchase a ticket and board the plane.
4. Chandler and Monica get engaged
When Monica and Chandler finally became a couple at the end of Friends’ fourth season, fans were quickly on board with “Mondler”.
Seeing these two good friends become supportive, loving romantic partners was the epitome of “relationship goals” for many.
Chandler and Monica’s engagement in the season six episode, The One With The Proposal, was both funny and heart-warming.
After some back and forth over his readiness to get married, and despite her ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck) complicating the situation, the pair propose to each other against a romantic, candle-lit backdrop in their shared apartment.
5. Chandler is trapped in a public restroom
American actress Julia Roberts was at the height of her fame when she made a cameo appearance on the second season of Friends in 1996.
And the show’s writers certainly ensured that it was one to remember. In the episode titled The One After The Superbowl: Part 2, Roberts’ character Susie Moss, Chandler’s former schoolmate, skilfully seduces Chandler and leaves him trapped in a public restroom.
Worse still, she absconds with all of his clothing, leaving him clad in a pair of women’s underwear – her own hot pink set, to be exact.
It was, she explained, revenge for Chandler lifting her skirt in front of their schoolmates during their youth.
“How could you still be upset about that?” Chandler demands, only for Susie to walk out, declaring: “Why don’t you call me in 20 years and tell me if you’re still upset about this.”
The mortifying moment continues when Joey and Ross come into the restroom and proceed to relentlessly tease their friend about his predicament.
Perry later revealed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, that he was actually in a short-lived relationship with Roberts, now 56, during that period.