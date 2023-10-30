Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New York

NEW YORK – Matthew Perry was always their friend, too.

That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, as they gathered on Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show’s filming.

“I grew up watching him,” said Ms Taylor Lanthier, 26, who was among those making the pilgrimage, where many left flowers and handwritten letters in Perry’s memory.

The 54-year-old was found dead last Saturday – too soon for many fans, in a testament to the staying power of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004 and continues to live on for viewers across generations in reruns and on streaming services.