The Life List: 7 memorable moments from Star Awards 2022

SINGAPORE - From unusual fashion choices to sly jokes, here are seven memorable moments from the annual Star Awards ceremony. The celebration of the best of home-grown Mandarin television took place at Mediacorp's The Theatre in Buona Vista on the night of April 24.

1. Celebrity couples

Love was in the air as artistes supported their significant others on and off the stage.

Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin, who are in a relationship, both clinched awards. He was named Best Supporting Actor and she won her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize.He thanked her in his speech and said: "Let's go eat fried chicken later."

And when Chin walked onstage for her award, he helped to hold her dress. Such a gentleman.

When Jesseca Liu won her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, her husband Jeremy Chan sweetly blew her a kiss.

2. Aunty Lucy appears