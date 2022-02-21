The Life List: 5 things to know about K-drama Forecasting Love And Weather

SINGAPORE - The weather may be unpredictable, but love is infinitely more so.

In new K-drama Forecasting Love And Weather, actress Park Min-young (What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, 2018) plays an experienced forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration. After breaking up with her cheating fiance, she gets swept into a tempestuous romance with her bright-eyed subordinate at work, played by popular star Song Kang (Nevertheless, 2021).

Here are five things to know about the office romance series.

Challenging lines

Park, who is returning to television after two years away, says she was drawn to the drama's unique setting. But that later proved to be her biggest struggle while filming the series.

In a press conference, the 35-year-old says: "There are many medical and legal dramas, so you can study other series when preparing for such roles to know how they speak and what terminology they use.

"With the weather services, I had no references. I had to look up documentaries to familiarise myself with the words and terms used. It was the most challenging drama I've ever done."

Dorky haircut

Trading in his suave swoop of hair as a playboy in romantic K-drama Nevertheless (2021), Song sported a shorter cut for his new role as Shi-woo - an intelligent, young upstart new to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

"Shi-woo has an innocent, naive and cheery personality. I cut my hair short so I could look a little bit dorky for the part," the 27-year-old says.

However, the hairstyle came as a surprise to co-star Park. She says: "I had this impression of Song Kang as a handsome guy everyone loves. But when I saw him on set, he did not look like what I expected. I was like, 'Where is Song Kang? What happened to his hair?'"

Bad role models