The Life List: 5 things to know about Moonshine

SINGAPORE - K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri loved the silk hanboks - a form of traditional Korean dress - she got to wear in Moonshine. The romance is her first period K-drama, which is set during a time of strict alcohol prohibition.

Lee (My Roommate Is A Gumiho, 2021) plays a noblewoman in financial ruin named Ro-seo, who turns to brewing liquor for a living. Actor Yoo Seung-ho (Memorist, 2020) plays Nam Young, a law enforcement officer tasked to track down errant merchants like her.