The Avengers in 1602?: Animated show What If...? returns with further departures from Marvel movies

LOS ANGELES – The second season of award-winning animated anthology series What If…? (2021 to present) – which imagines how moments in Marvel’s superhero films would play out in alternate timelines and universes – once again boasts an all-star voice cast.

Reprising their roles from various live-action Marvel superhero movies are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Cate Blanchett as Hela.

And Jeffrey Wright returns as the voice of series narrator the Watcher, an alien who observes the multiverse but does not interfere.

But that is where the similarities end.

For the second season, which is available on Disney+, the show’s creative team promises things will depart even further from the films.

One episode is titled What If… The Avengers Assembled In 1602?, and the writers and producers had fun envisioning different versions of the famous superhero team.

“We play around with a slightly different crew (from that in the 2012 movie) The Avengers,” teases the show’s creator, American writer-producer Ashley Bradley, at a press event.

In the movies, the Avengers are made up of heroes such as Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel and Hulk, but What If...? imagines different combinations of characters that moviegoers have not seen.

This is something many fans of the films and comics do anyway, notes American writer-producer Matthew Chauncey.

“I think casting different Avengers line-ups is something we all do as fans, and we ended up doing it in the writers’ room.

“Early on in Season 1, one of our ideas was: What would an Avengers movie look like if it took place in a different era, and if there was an Avengers-level crisis in the 1980s?

“And so the idea of setting an episode in the 1980s was something that really excited us.”

The writers mined the movies and comics for individual character details.