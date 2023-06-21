With worst-reviewed Marvel series Secret Invasion, is superhero fatigue finally kicking in?

LOS ANGELES – Secret Invasion, a superhero-adjacent spy thriller, has the unenviable distinction of being the most poorly reviewed Marvel series in recent years.

Upon its Wednesday morning debut on Disney+, the show – which sees Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as spy chief Nick Fury from Marvel’s superhero films, who tries to stop Earth being taken over by shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls – had a “Tomatometer” rating of just 69 per cent, based on 63 professional critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The review-aggregation website considers this a positive score, but negative reviews describe Secret Invasion as “dull”, “tepid”, “tedious” and “flat”.

This is notable, given that most Marvel series – including 2022’s Moon Knight, Ms Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – have aggregate critics’ scores of at least 80 per cent, and it has been years since the studio produced outright flops such as Iron Fist (2017 to 2018) and Inhumans (2017).

It has also been 15 years since Iron Man (2008) launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the studio’s shared universe of film and TV titles inspired by comic book superheroes.

And with the MCU now up to 32 films and more than 20 shows – the movies alone grossing more than US$29.1 billion (S$39.1 billion), making them the most successful film franchise of all time – it is as good a time as any to wonder if cracks in the superhero industrial complex are finally emerging.

Granted, this is a genre that has faced periodic pronouncements of oversaturation and audience fatigue over the years, only to bounce back with even bigger numbers at the box office.

But none other than James Gunn, who wrote and directed the three Guardians Of The Galaxy films (2014 to 2023), now concedes that “there is such a thing as superhero fatigue”.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 56-year-old American film-maker says this has nothing to do with superheroes per se, but with storytelling that is formulaic and not emotionally grounded.

“If it becomes just a bunch of nonsense on screen, it gets really boring,” he notes, clarifying that the same can be said for “most spectacle films”.

“If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other gets fatiguing,” adds Gunn, who is now co-chief of DC Studios.

And you know something is shifting in the zeitgeist when even Thor throws shade at his own film.