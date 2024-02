SINGAPORE – American pop star Taylor Swift is everywhere you look – when the 34-year-old is not making history as the first person to win the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy four times, she is out there boosting the global economy with the “Swiftonomics” of her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts.

Her concerts have already grossed more than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) – the first concert-tour in history to achieve that feat – and that is just from 60 shows out of a planned 151.