Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin discharged from hospital, can eat and drink on his own

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin has been discharged from hospital, contrary to recent reports by Hong Kong newspaper Oriental Daily News.

It had claimed on Monday (Aug 22) that his condition allegedly worsened after a facial surgery.

It added he was unable to open his mouth to eat and had to be fed via nasogastric intubation.

However, this was disputed by Dr Chen Chien-tzung, the head of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, where Lin was hospitalised.

"Jimmy Lin has not been on nasogastric intubation. He can eat and drink on his own," Dr Chen told Taiwanese news portal SET News, adding that Lin has returned home.

Dr Chen said most of the reconstruction operation for facial fractures can be "one-off", with the simpler ones taking two to three hours and the more serious ones taking possibly 10 hours.

Lin's agency also said recent claims made about Lin's worsening health are false, as he is currently recuperating.

Lin, 47, was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taiwan's Taoyuan city on July 22 when the car reportedly hit the road divider and caught fire.

He and his six-year-old son Jenson were pulled out by nearby workers and bystanders before the car burst into flames.

Jenson was largely fine, while Lin was warded in the intensive care unit of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan after the accident.

He underwent two operations - one to affix a titanium rod to his arm and another for his facial fractures, according to Taiwanese media.