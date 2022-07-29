Singer Jimmy Lin recovering well after arm surgery, may regain mobility in six months

TAIPEI - Former teen idol Jimmy Lin, who was pulled out of a burning Tesla after an accident last Friday (July 22), has undergone surgery on his fractured upper arm and is reportedly doing well.

According to a report on Taiwanese news portal SET News, he had an operation earlier this week to affix a titanium rod to his arm.

The 47-year-old singer-actor is expected to regain mobility within six months to a year after rehabilitation.

He will reportedly undergo another surgery for the fractured bones in his face.

The accident, which took place in Taiwan's Taoyuan city, also involved one of Lin's twin sons, Jenson, who was in the Tesla Model X when it hit a road divider.

Fortunately, the father and son were pulled out to safety by passers-by and the six-year-old had only minor injuries.

Lin, who is a car aficionada and frequently posts photos of himself on the race track, has three sons with his wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38.

One of Taiwan's four Little Heavenly Kings in the 1990s - along with singer-actors Nicky Wu, Alec Su and Takeshi Kaneshiro - Lin was nicknamed The Little Whirlwind.

His love of car racing saw him meeting with an accident in 1998, in which he fractured three bones in his right foot.