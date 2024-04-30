Strength in numbers for 12-member Hong Kong boy band Mirror

SINGAPORE – As far as groups go, having 12 members is definitely pushing it.
But for Hong Kong boy band Mirror, their strength lies in numbers. When one member is tired, another can continue to sing. And no matter the project or occasion, someone will have the right talent for it, be it singing, rapping or dancing.
Mirror, who formed in 2018 through Hong Kong reality talent show Good Night Show – King Maker, are on a four-day trip to perform their first concert here in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.
During their interview with The Straits Times on April 30, it soon becomes clear that despite their distinct talents and personalities, they are united in their enthusiasm in meeting their Singapore fans.
Their leader is Lokman Yeung, while the vice-leader is Anson Kong. The oldest is Frankie Chan, 35, while the youngest is Tiger Yau, 24.
The most eloquent are Edan Lui and Keung To, while the quietest are Frankie Chan and Jer Lau.
Lau and Ian Chan are the main singers, while Yeung, Jeremy Lee and Anson Lo are among the strongest dancers. Yeung, Alton Wong and Tiger Yau are the most proficient rappers, and Stanley Yau proclaims himself to be the best-looking.
Some members also have thriving solo careers. For example, Keung, Lau, Lo and Lui have performed solo concerts in Hong Kong, while Kong and Ian Chan are slated to do the same later in 2024.
Ian Chan shares that although Mirror are known for fast dance numbers such as Ignited (2020) and Warrior (2021), his personal style is quite different. “As a solo artiste, I perform mainly slower, more sentimental numbers, which I write myself.”
Some parts of their upcoming concert will allow the members to showcase their solo works. Lui adds: “It is fortunate that we have had the support from our company to develop as solo artistes. But if not for Mirror, we would not have the chance to do all these projects.”
Given the sheer number of members, there are bound to be differences in opinion. When these occur, the members have discussions among themselves, and their company MakerVille has the final say.
The best thing about being part of a dozen-strong act, says Lui, is that they feel less nervous performing, since they know their bandmates are alongside them.
And the worst? He adds: “We have to get up so early, and it takes forever to do anything.”
But being in Mirror has taught him to be a team player. “As solo artistes, we can have many of our own ideas. But in a group, we have to cooperate with one another. There is an element of sacrifice.”
Their Feel The Passion concert tour, which kicked off with 16 shows in Hong Kong, has made stops in cities such as London, Toronto and San Francisco.
For Ian Chan, Kong and Lau, it is their first time in Singapore. Kong says the weather is similar to that of Hong Kong – hot and humid.
During their time in the Lion City, some of them are keen on visiting the Merlion after finishing their interviews on April 30. Ian Chan says: “Not everyone is interested. Not everybody will fit in the car.”
Apart from wanting to try local dishes such as black pepper crab, bak kut teh and Hainanese chicken rice, they are also happy to rattle off Singlish phrases such as “swee lah” and “yandao”.
Keung once collaborated with Singaporean singer-songwriter Joel Tan – better known by his stage name Gentle Bones – and Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gareth.T on the song Bread And Better, which was released in January.
On choosing to perform in Singapore, Stanley Yau says he believes that Singaporeans are familiar with aspects of Hong Kong, such as its culture, language and music. Singaporeans have also flown to Hong Kong to attend some of Mirror’s concerts, adds Kong.
The group have been heartened by the warm welcome from fans who turned up at Changi Airport on the day of their arrival on April 29. A number of fans have been spotted at the hotel where they are staying.
Wong says: “To be honest, we cannot tell if these fans are from Singapore or Hong Kong. But no matter, we are happy to see them. And we are excited to see how our concert and stay in Singapore turn out.”
Book it/Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 – Asia
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
When: May 1, 7pm
Admission: From $168 to $328 via Sistic (go to str.sg/rBgW)