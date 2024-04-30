Strength in numbers for 12-member Hong Kong boy band Mirror

SINGAPORE – As far as groups go, having 12 members is definitely pushing it.

But for Hong Kong boy band Mirror, their strength lies in numbers. When one member is tired, another can continue to sing. And no matter the project or occasion, someone will have the right talent for it, be it singing, rapping or dancing.

Mirror, who formed in 2018 through Hong Kong reality talent show Good Night Show – King Maker, are on a four-day trip to perform their first concert here in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.

During their interview with The Straits Times on April 30, it soon becomes clear that despite their distinct talents and personalities, they are united in their enthusiasm in meeting their Singapore fans.

Their leader is Lokman Yeung, while the vice-leader is Anson Kong. The oldest is Frankie Chan, 35, while the youngest is Tiger Yau, 24.

The most eloquent are Edan Lui and Keung To, while the quietest are Frankie Chan and Jer Lau.

Lau and Ian Chan are the main singers, while Yeung, Jeremy Lee and Anson Lo are among the strongest dancers. Yeung, Alton Wong and Tiger Yau are the most proficient rappers, and Stanley Yau proclaims himself to be the best-looking.