Streaming sneaks: Book adaptations about zombies, angels and demons come alive in August

SINGAPORE – Heavenly bodies, zombies and English schoolboys jump from page to screen in August. The Straits Times highlights three streaming titles adapted from novels and comic books that are worth the watch.

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead

Premieres on Netflix on Thursday

This Japanese film has a fresh twist on the zombie apocalypse. Based on a manga by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, it centres on Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), a normal salaryman stuck in a toxic work environment with late hours and bullying from his superiors.

Spending his days feeling more dead than alive, his despair is lifted by a sudden zombie apocalypse that destroys his city. Instead of fear, Akira rejoices upon realising he no longer has to go to work.

To fully embrace life before becoming a zombie, he comes up with a bucket list of 100 things to do before he gets bitten, which includes cleaning his room, chilling at an onsen, dyeing his hair and having drinks with a flight attendant.

The anime series adaptation of the same name is also available on Netflix.

Why it is worth the watch: Unlike zombie survival stories like The Walking Dead (2010 to 2022) and Train To Busan (2016) where people do their best to avoid turning into one, Akira just wants to embrace life amid an apocalypse.

Good Omens 2



Available on Amazon Prime Video