Streaming sneaks: Book adaptations about zombies, angels and demons come alive in August

SINGAPORE – Heavenly bodies, zombies and English schoolboys jump from page to screen in August. The Straits Times highlights three streaming titles adapted from novels and comic books that are worth the watch.
Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead
Premieres on Netflix on Thursday
This Japanese film has a fresh twist on the zombie apocalypse. Based on a manga by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, it centres on Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), a normal salaryman stuck in a toxic work environment with late hours and bullying from his superiors.
Spending his days feeling more dead than alive, his despair is lifted by a sudden zombie apocalypse that destroys his city. Instead of fear, Akira rejoices upon realising he no longer has to go to work.
To fully embrace life before becoming a zombie, he comes up with a bucket list of 100 things to do before he gets bitten, which includes cleaning his room, chilling at an onsen, dyeing his hair and having drinks with a flight attendant.
The anime series adaptation of the same name is also available on Netflix.
Why it is worth the watch: Unlike zombie survival stories like The Walking Dead (2010 to 2022) and Train To Busan (2016) where people do their best to avoid turning into one, Akira just wants to embrace life amid an apocalypse.
Good Omens 2
Available on Amazon Prime Video
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by English authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the first season of the British fantasy-comedy series closely followed the plot of the book, with angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) working together to stop an imminent armageddon.
While they fall on different sides of the celestial spectrum, the spiritual beings have an odd friendship, and are united in their love of humanity and their enjoyable lives on Earth.
Gaiman returns as writer and creator in the second season. The plot is no longer based on the novel, but rather on discussions Gaiman and Pratchett – who died in 2015 – had for a sequel, which never came to fruition.
In this follow-up, the supreme archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) arrives on Earth at Aziraphale’s doorstep with seemingly no memory of who he is. This strange turn of events prompts Aziraphale and Crowley to team up once more to seek answers.
Why it is worth the watch: Tennant and Sheen share a close friendship in real life, and their playful chemistry is a delight to revisit on screen.
Heartstopper 2
Premieres on Netflix on Thursday
Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, the first season of this sweet British coming-of-age dramedy series chronicled the blossoming romance between two schoolboys: awkward Charlie (Joe Locke) and popular rugby player Nick (Kit Connor).
After its release in April 2022, Heartstopper spent three weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 television shows.
In Season 2, Charlie and Nick have to navigate being a couple while their friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) ponder whether to take their relationship to the next level.
Meanwhile, the gang prepares for prom and a school trip to Paris.
Why it is worth the watch: Heartstopper’s teenage characters still have a long journey of self-discovery ahead and adolescence is always a goldmine for good stories.