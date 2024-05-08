Stray Kids fans upset over Met Gala paparazzi insulting the K-pop boy band

Fans of K-pop boy band Stray Kids are up in arms over alleged offensive remarks made by the paparazzi at the recent Met Gala fashion extravaganza.

The snide comments were caught on video while the eight-member band, who are the brand ambassadors for American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger and made their Met Gala debut, were posing for the media at the event held in New York on May 6.

In clips which went viral on social media, a male voice was heard saying: “I’ve never seen so many unemotional faces in my life.”

A female voice was then heard saying, “They’re robots”, after which the first photographer replied: “Yeah, right.”

The paparazzi then let out a collective groan when Stray Kids removed their coats to reveal their suits underneath and faced the cameras again.

“Aww, now we gotta do it again,” someone was heard saying. “Maybe now we can get a good shot.”

The first photographer then shouted, “Now let’s do it with feeling”, as another one remarked: “Look at how far apart they are... They’re in, like a dance?”

Two voices added: “I think they are gonna start performing.”

When Stray Kids faced the paparazzi, a female voice asked, “How do you say ‘right’ in Korean”, with someone replying “Arigato”, which means “thanks” in Japanese.

The exchanges did not go down well with the fans, who went online to express how the Met Gala photographers were “rude” and “unprofessional”.