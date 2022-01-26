StarHub and Singtel to offer free previews during CNY period

SINGAPORE - StarHub and Singtel are welcoming the Year of the Tiger with free previews of their channels over the Chinese New Year period.

From Jan 27 noon to Feb 7 noon, all StarHub Entertainment customers can enjoy a curation of over 100 channels, including top-tier Chinese entertainment channels such as Hub VV Drama (StarHub TV Channel 855) and Star Chinese Channel (StarHub TV Channel 822), as well as channels like BBC Earth (StarHub TV Channel 407), HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601) and Hub Sports 1 (StarHub TV Channel 201).

Highlights include period fantasy drama Novoland: Pearl Eclipse (2021) starring popular Chinese actress Yang Mi on Hub VV Drama and musical film In The Heights (2021) on HBO.

All StarHub TV+ customers can access the free preview through their preferred devices, be it television, phone or laptop. Other StarHub Entertainment customers can catch the free preview through their set-top boxes.

Meanwhile, all Singtel TV customers will enjoy free previews from Jan 28 to Feb 6 on Singtel TV and the telco's mobile viewing counterpart Singtel TV Go app and web portal. Customers will gain access to more than 130 channels including Jia Le (Singtel TV Channel 502), BBC Lifestyle (Singtel TV Channel 255) and HBO (Singtel TV Channel 420).

Viewers can catch the Hualien New Year's Countdown Party featuring Taiwanese singer Nick Chou or the Kingone Wang-led romantic comedy Bo Knows Love (2021), both on Jia Le.

Sports fans can tune in to the live FA Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough on Feb 5 at 4am on mio Sports (Singtel TV Channel 111).