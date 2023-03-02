Singer Tanya Chua has been suffering from spinal bone spurs for 12 years

TAIPEI – Singaporean singer Tanya Chua has disclosed that she has been suffering from bone spurs at her thoracic vertebra for about 12 years, with the condition worsening over the years.

Chua, who is based in Taiwan, was speaking at a press conference in Taipei on Wednesday to promote her concerts at the Taipei Arena on May 6 and 7. This is the first time she is holding a gig at the multipurpose stadium over two consecutive days.

The 48-year-old said at the interview that she was concerned about her stamina. She said the bone spurs at her spine, which were discovered when she was recording her album Sing It Out Of Love (2011), made it difficult for her to breathe sometimes. She added that she had felt depressed due to the tightness in her chest.

The singer, who won four prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in 2022, including Best Female Singer (Mandarin) for the fourth time, said she has not opted for surgery as she was worried that it would affect her singing.

She has chosen to keep herself fit through weightlifting, gym sessions and mountain climbing.

She had shocked the media initially when she was asked when she would stop singing and she had replied: “Time is running out.”

She clarified that she would continue to sing for as long as she could maintain her current state of health, and that she did not have a timetable for retirement.