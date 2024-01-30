Singer Tanya Chua celebrates birthday with Jolin Tsai and others

Singaporean singer Tanya Chua turned 49 on Jan 28 with friends in Taipei, including Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai.

On Jan 29, Chua, who is based in Taiwan, posted several photos and a video of her birthday bash, which had a theme of longevity peaches.

“Welcoming the next half-century of my life with joy and peachiness, as I am grateful to be surrounded by family, friends and distinguished people,” the Mandopop star wrote in Chinese. “There are still some tasks in the universe which I have not completed, and I will give it my best shot.”

Chua was named Best Female Singer (Mandarin) for a record fourth time at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in 2022, with her album Depart winning Album of the Year, Best Mandarin Album and Best Vocal Recording Album.

Referring to the photos of her celebration, for which she wore a sash with the words “Birthday Queen”, she wrote: “I love the vintage-inspired, natural, unretouched look of us on camera. Ha.”