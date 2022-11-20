Singer Richie Jen makes plea for a father in China looking for his missing son

YAJIANG COUNTY, China – Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen is hoping to harness his star power to help a Chinese father look for his son, who has been missing for more than three months.

Jen, 56, recently took part in popular Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, where he finished in 11th position. He is in China filming the variety show Braving Life, a spin-off of Call Me By Fire.

Jen, a father of two, met the devastated father, Mr Sun Anliang, while filming Braving Life. He decided to write a post on social media after learning of Mr Sun’s travails.

“While on the road, I met a father who was looking for his missing child,” Jen wrote. “It pains me after learning of his experience.”

He urged his fans to contact Mr Sun if they have any information on eight-year-old Sun Zechen.