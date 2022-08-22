Taiwan's Richie Jen and Alec Su wow fans on Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire

BEIJING - Taiwanese singer-actors Richie Jen appeared to have taken an early lead in the second season of Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire as he won fans over.

The first episode kicked off on Friday (Aug 19), with the show featuring 32 male participants performing in eight groups of four.

Among them were Taiwanese artistes such as Jen, Will Pan and Alec Su as well as Singapore singer Huang Yida.

Jen, 56, came out tops in the "most favourite" list chosen by fans attending the show, with Pan, 42, coming in second place and Chinese singer Zheng Jun, 54, in third.

Su, 48, and Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun, 37, rounded up the top five, according to Chinese media.

Jen triggered a wave of nostalgia with a rendition of his song The Sad Pacific (1998), with several netizens saying that this was a song played during their younger days.