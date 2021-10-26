Singapore International Film Festival a cinema-only event this year

SINGAPORE - The 32nd edition of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will be held in cinemas only, in contrast to last year's event, which featured physical and online screenings.

The event, which runs from Nov 25 to Dec 5, will feature over 100 films from more than 40 countries.

The opening film is black comedy action film from Indonesia, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021), written and directed by Edwin. In August, at the Locarno Film Festival, it won the top prize of the Golden Leopard for Best Film.

This was announced on Oct 26 morning at a press conference.

Six cinemas have been named as venues. They are Filmgarde Bugis+, Carnival Cinema at Golden Mile Tower, Golden Village Grand, Oldham Theatre, National Museum of Singapore and Shaw Lido.

Talks and panels will be held at The Arts House and The Projector, with Film Academy sessions held at Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Technological University and Wild Rice.

Tickets will be available for sale at this website from Nov 8.

The event marks Mr Thong Kay Wee's first outing as programme director. Five new sections have been created to "better profile the films based on the nature of their content", according to the SGIFF press release.

They include Foreground, for award winners and critically acclaimed works; Milestone, for films which hold a special significance in a film-maker's career; Standpoint, for films which contain ideas of personal, social and political importance; Undercurrent, for films with "affirm imaginative treatments of the moving image"; and Domain, for films that focus on the activities and knowledge in the realm of cinema.

Remaining unchanged is the Singapore Panorama section, which highlights local films. This year, 23 films will be shown, including a newly restored classic from the Cathay-Keris studio, the 1971 comedy Mat Magic starring comedian and actor Mat Sentol.