New programme director for Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE - The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has appointed a new programme director. Mr Thong Kay Wee will join the organisation from June 21 to lead the programming and curation for the 32nd edition of the festival, scheduled for Nov 25 to Dec 2 this year.

Mr Thong, formerly the Programmes and Outreach officer at the Asian Film Archive (AFA), will take over from Ms Kuo Ming-jung, who is from Taiwan and has been in the role since 2019.

Singaporean Thong has since 2014 worked in various film-centric roles at the AFA, with a focus on Asian cinema. Since 2018, he has also programmed Singular Screens, the film component of the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

In a prepared press statement, film-maker Boo Junfeng, chairperson of the SGIFF, says: "Kay Wee brings a deep knowledge and passion for Asian cinema and in cultivating emerging regional talent."

In the statement, Mr Thong says he believes that the SGIFF "remains an invaluable national film exhibition platform".

"This potential to foster an appreciation of cinema must be cherished and cultivated," he says.

Ms Emily J. Hoe, executive director of the SGIFF, in the statement thanked Ms Kuo for her contribution to the festival in 2019 and 2020.

"She was a pivotal member of the team in overcoming the challenges of 2020 when the SGIFF was held as a hybrid festival for the first time."