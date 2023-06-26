Singapore comedian Hirzi gets happy birthday greeting from Beyonce at Frankfurt concert

FRANKFURT – Singaporean comedian and content creator Hirzi Zulkiflie is unlikely to ever forget his 34th birthday.

Hirzi, who celebrated his special day on Saturday, had none other than Beyonce Knowles-Carter wishing him a happy birthday when he attended her concert in Germany.

The 41-year-old American singer is on her Renaissance World Tour and held her concert at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt that day.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Hirzi posted a collage of a video and a photo, where he was seen holding a card that read: “From Singapore. It’s my birthday.”

In the video, Beyonce was shown onstage looking in Hirzi’s direction and saying: “Happy birthday.”

The comedian was then heard shouting: “Oh my god.”

In the caption, he wrote: “And on his 34th the queen personally wishes him. Starting 34 like this. And Happy National Treasure Day to everyone else.”

Video creator Luke Chan commented jokingly that he “would have died on the spot”, while YouTuber Aiken Chia wrote: “Oh my goddddddddddddd. Don’t need to live alr la!!!!”

On Monday, Hirzi posted on Instagram another video of himself cheering at the concert, writing: “If this is not you at Beyonce’s concert, correct yourself.”

