Singapore comedian Hirzi gets happy birthday greeting from Beyonce at Frankfurt concert

FRANKFURT – Singaporean comedian and content creator Hirzi Zulkiflie is unlikely to ever forget his 34th birthday.

Hirzi, who celebrated his special day on Saturday, had none other than Beyonce Knowles-Carter wishing him a happy birthday when he attended her concert in Germany.

The 41-year-old American singer is on her Renaissance World Tour and held her concert at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt that day.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Hirzi posted a collage of a video and a photo, where he was seen holding a card that read: “From Singapore. It’s my birthday.”

In the video, Beyonce was shown onstage looking in Hirzi’s direction and saying: “Happy birthday.”