SINGAPORE - Known for his graceful jumps and confidant spins, one of the principal dancers at Singapore Ballet, the nation’s professional dance company, took his final bow on Nov 5.

Etienne Ferrere ended his last day on a high after the company’s Passages Contemporary Season 2023 performance at the School of The Arts Singapore Studio Theatre. The Frenchman also choreographed a six-minute piece titled Don’t Panic, set to music by American composers Jessie Montgomery and Eleonore Oppenheim.