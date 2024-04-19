Shinee star Onew looks forward to fresh start after joining new company for his solo work

SINGAPORE – After a long hiatus, K-pop boy band Shinee’s leader Onew is finally back.

The 34-year-old vocalist has been on a break for unspecified health issues since June 2023, but recently announced his return – and that he will be joining a new company.

While Onew is still part of Shinee, the star said in April that he would be leaving his long-time management agency SM Entertainment – which debuted Shinee in 2009 – and has signed with the newly established Griffin Entertainment for his solo ventures.

In an e-mail interview with The Straits Times, Onew says the move is to keep himself on his toes instead of remaining in his comfort zone.

He adds: “It was not easy to decide to start anew in a new place, as it meant leaving a company that I had been with for over a decade. You can think of it as me taking on another challenge, as I aspire to be an artiste who looks further ahead rather than being complacent.”

And one of his first major events is Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony Star Awards, which will be held on April 21 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. He will be presenting as well as performing.

Other presenters and performers include Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, Taiwanese actor Chen Bo-lin and Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan.

This will be Onew’s first time performing at an event following his almost year-long hiatus.

“I’m so happy to see my fans and sing again.”

He adds: “Through this break, I’ve learnt that sometimes I should let go a little. Overall, I feel like I’ve been able to be a little more selective about the things I take on and better at filtering out the things that are excessive.”

There have certainly been many highs in Onew’s career, both with Shinee and as a soloist.

With hit songs like Lucifer (2010), Sherlock (Clue + Note) (2012) and View (2015), Shinee are one of the most beloved second-generation boy bands.

Onew, in particular, is known for his impressive vocal ability and has released two solo studio albums.

When asked to look back on his most memorable moments, he chooses to look ahead instead.

He says: “I feel like this moment will be the most memorable page from now on. It feels like a fresh start to me.

“Of course, being with my members has influenced me a lot, but I also want to take better care of myself so that I can cultivate my own unique qualities.”

Even as Onew gears up for a new beginning as a solo artiste with a new company, he is preparing to reunite with his bandmates Key, Minho and Taemin. While he sat out Shinee’s sixth world tour due to his hiatus, they will hold a three-night encore concert with Onew in the line-up in Seoul in May.

Still, Onew missed the quartet’s Singapore leg at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. It was Shinee’s first concert here in 12 years.

When asked if there is something he is looking forward to doing in Singapore, Onew says: “I want to walk around Merlion Park, since it is symbolic of Singapore. I also want to eat all the famous crab dishes as well.”