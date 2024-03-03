Blackpink’s Lisa lends support to Shinee at Singapore concert

Blackpink's Lisa (second from right) with Shinee's (from left) Minho, Key and Taemin. The K-pop group held their World VI: Perfect Illumination concert in Singapore on March 2. PHOTO: SHINEE/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Updated
Mar 03, 2024
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 02:56 PM

SINGAPORE – Blackpink’s Lisa was indeed in Singapore for a concert, but it was Shinee’s World VI: Perfect Illumination show.

The Thai rapper was seen leaving the arrival hall at Changi Airport on Feb 29, and many had speculated that Lisa could be attending American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, which kicked off at the National Stadium on March 2.

However, the 26-year-old, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, lent her support to Shinee, whose concert was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on the same day.

In a photograph shared on Shinee’s Instagram, Lisa, in a light blue striped shirt, posed with blue-clad band members Minho, Key and Taemin.

It seemed that the Blackpink idol also gave Shinee a bouquet.

“Welcome to the Shinee World, Lisa,” the post read.

Lisa’s good friend, Thai singer Sorn, was also at the gig, as seen in a photo shared by Sorn on Instagram Stories.

It is not known if Lisa made it to Swift’s concert, who started her segment at 7pm, three hours after Shinee’s show.

The boy band’s show on March 2 marked the K-pop veterans’ return to Singapore after 12 years.

On March 1, Minho shared several photographs of his stay in Singapore, including having a swim at Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel and feasting on chilli and black pepper crabs from Red House Seafood.

