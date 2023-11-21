Scott Pilgrim takes off as an animated series with returning movie cast

NEW YORK – The cult action-comedy Scott Pilgrim Vs The World (2010) featured names that went on to become some of the biggest in Hollywood: actors Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, along with writer-director Edgar Wright.

And the actors are back to voice the animated version of the story now streaming on Netflix, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Like the live-action film, the new series is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels written and drawn by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

It follows the adventures of a Toronto indie guitarist, Scott (Cera), who desperately wants to date a girl named Ramona (Winstead), but must take on her seven evil exes to do so.

O’Malley wrote and executive-produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which is co-produced by Wright, the English film-maker who directed action movie Baby Driver (2017) and horror film Last Night In Soho (2021).

At a fan event in New York earlier in 2023, O’Malley, a 44-year-old Canadian cartoonist, promises the eight-episode series will not be simply a retread of the 112-minute film.

For one thing, it will devote more time to the supporting characters, something Scott Pilgrim Vs The World was not able to do because of time constraints.

“The movie had to kind of be like, ‘Go, go, go’, and it had to be mostly about Scott’s story,” says O’Malley.