Streaming giants battle for anime supremacy

TOKYO – From R-rated sci-fi to teen biker gang adventures, streaming platforms are locked in an intensifying battle for dominance in one of the entertainment sector’s hottest and most lucrative mediums: anime.

Fuelled in part by the pandemic, the popularity of the cartoons pioneered in Japan has created a goldmine for streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

The global anime market was valued at US$28.6 billion (S$37.9 billion) in 2022, according to Grand View Research, and is forecast to double in value by 2030.

“The peak may still be ahead of us,” Ms Aya Umezu, chief executive officer of Tokyo-based entertainment consulting firm GEM Partners, told AFP. “We doubt the competition in anime will slow down soon.”

Globally, demand for anime increased by 35 per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to industry specialist service Parrot Analytics.

It is little wonder, then, that international streamers are scrambling for ways to capitalise on the surging interest.

Recent years have seen Disney+, a relative latecomer to anime, start offering fan favourites also found elsewhere, such as Demon Slayer (2019 to present), Spy X Family (2022 to present) and Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 to present).

“Having them can prevent subscription cancellations – that’s how strong these intellectual properties are,” Ms Umezu said.

Offering these titles is seen as a baseline and far from sufficient to win the loyalty of anime fans with increasingly diverse options available.

That has meant platforms are looking to either secure exclusive rights to content or co-produce their own original anime in a bid to stand out.

In 2022, Disney+ announced exclusive streaming rights to season two of smash-hit teen biker gang saga Tokyo Revengers (2021 to present), part of a lucrative deal with publishing giant Kodansha.

Amazon Prime has also sought to “monopolise” blockbusters, said anime expert Tadashi Sudo, including One Piece Film: Red – Japan’s highest-grossing movie of 2022.