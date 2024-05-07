Rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar explodes

LOS ANGELES - A long-simmering feud between rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar exploded into allegations of paedophilia, abuse and infidelity over the weekend, sending shockwaves through the world of hip hop and beyond.

Drake, the highest-grossing rapper in the world in 2023, and Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize winner, have been locked in an escalating war of words in a music genre long known for celebrating and obsessing over beefs between its biggest stars.

But while the pair’s previous exchanges have focused on disputes like which man is the bigger star, lyrics in tracks released by both artistes over the past few days went far beyond the usual jibes.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young / You better not ever go to cell block one,” said Lamar in his track Not Like Us, in which he specifically raps about “certified paedophiles”.

Los Angeles-born Lamar’s lyrics accuse Drake, who is from Canada and is of biracial heritage, of being “not a colleague” but a “coloniser” of black American culture.

And in another song released on May 3, Meet The Grahams, Lamar alleges that Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – has a secret daughter.

For his part, Drake dropped a track entitled Family Matters, which suggested infidelity and even abuse in Lamar’s relationship with fiancee and high-school sweetheart Whitney Alford.

And Drake denied allegations about underage girls in another track The Heart Part 6, released on May 5, in which he rapped “I’d never look twice at no teenager”.

The barbs have drawn attention among audiences well beyond the usual rap and hip hop devotees.

The feud was the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch last weekend, and detailed chronologies of the duo’s insults have been published by mainstream American outlets like The New York Times and CNN.