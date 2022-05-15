In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

NEW YORK (AFP) - Kendrick Lamar, the rapper whose poignant lyricism has soundtracked the Black Lives Matter movement and compelled many to call him the voice of a generation, dropped his first solo album in five years on Friday (May 13).

Lamar's long-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr Morale And The Big Steppers, was released to streaming services overnight, and sees the 34-year-old artiste deliver raw self-reflection set against cutting social criticism.

The record is expected to dominate the charts and place the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar once again at the centre of the American cultural conversation.

'Bare my soul'

The album's first track, United In Grief, opens with a choir singing the line "I hope you find some peace of mind in this lifetime", before Lamar comes in: "I've been goin' through somethin'."

Throughout the album, Lamar meditates on inner demons, repressed emotions, the struggles of family life and the trappings of fame.

Spoken-word track We Cry Together, which features actress Taylour Paige, portrays a fighting couple whose biting words see personal anger transition into structural rage.

"You the reason why strong women f***ed up / Why they say it's a man world / See, you the reason for Trump / You the reason we overlooked, underpaid, underbooked, under shame," read the lyrics.

In Auntie Diaries, Lamar critiques society's treatment of transgender people, while in Savior, he warns against turning to celebrities for guidance.

The album's cover is a photo of Lamar wearing a crown of thorns and holding a young child, while a woman who appears to be his partner Whitney Alford is in the background, holding an infant.

In the raw, soulful track Mother I Sober, Lamar lays bare stories of childhood trauma, infidelity and sexual abuse.

That track ends with a woman's voice telling a child: "You did it, I'm proud of you / You broke a generational curse," before the same choir that began the album closes the track.

"Before I go in fast asleep / Love me for me," they sing. "I bare my soul and now we're free."