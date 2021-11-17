Popular singers JJ Lin, Gentle Bones team up for a song

SINGAPORE - Two of Singapore's most popular singers, JJ Lin and Gentle Bones, have collaborated on an English song, At Least I Had You. It will be released on Friday (Nov 19).

They both posted the same photo of them together on their social media accounts on Wednesday (Nov 17) afternoon.

"At Least I Had You with the one & only @jjlin drops Friday," Gentle Bones, whose real name is Joel Tan, announced.

Lin wrote: "I will be collaborating with @bonesgentle on this powerful number At Least I Had You."

They had hinted at the collaboration in Instagram posts on Sunday (Nov 14), in which they had seemingly "hacked" into each other's accounts. Both posts have since been deleted.

Lin, who was recently named Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMAs), released his first English album, Like You Do, earlier this year (2021).

Gentle Bones is expected to release his self-titled debut album at the end of the year.

Lin was the most listened-to local artiste in streaming service Spotify's annual year-end round-up for 2020. Gentle Bones came in at No. 3.