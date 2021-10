SINGAPORE - After eight years of making his name through singles and EPs, singer-songwriter Gentle Bones is finally ready to release his first album.

"I was always a singles-oriented artiste and also very much finding my own sound for the first few years, experimenting with folk, pop, R&B and electronic dance music," says the 27-year-old, whose real name is Joel Tan. "After many years of experimenting, I finally found what Gentle Bones' music should sound like."