Pesta Raya 2024: Film, traditional and electronic music collide in cine-concert Samsara

SINGAPORE – In 2017, award-winning Indonesian director Garin Nugroho brought to life the intricacies of Indonesian folklore through black-and-white silent movie Setan Jawa (2017).

More than just a film, it was screened at Pesta Raya in 2017 together with performances by a traditional Javanese gamelan ensemble and a modern symphony orchestra.

Garin’s latest venture, Samsara, revisits the concept of such “cine-concerts”, this time by marrying cinema, wayang kulit, Balinese gamelan, traditional Balinese art and experimental electronic music.

The tale of a man who amasses wealth by making a deal with a mystic being, the Monkey King, but ends up paying a heavy price, the screening is accompanied by live music from two Balinese musical acts – gamelan ensemble Gamelan Yuganada and world-renowned electronic duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

The film’s cast includes accomplished actors Ario Bayu and Juliet Widyasari Burnett.

A commission by the Esplanade, Samsara is one of the marquee productions of the Singaporean arts centre’s annual Malay arts festival, Pesta Raya. It will be shown at Esplanade Concert Hall on May 10.

Garin, 62, was inspired by how Bali started becoming famous around the world in the 1930s, not just as a tourist destination, but also as a hot spot for magic realism, a form of art that blends fantasy and reality.

“The story focuses on magic realism. I made the decision to use many elements from Bali because, at that time, many artists from around the world came to Bali because they want to know about magic realism,” he says in a Zoom interview from the Indonesian island.

For the film’s visuals, Garin looked to mooi indie, a style of art popular in the early 1900s that depicted pastoral images of Indonesian landscapes such as padi fields and mountains.

By bringing together what he describes as Gamelan Yuganada’s expressive dynamism and the adrenaline rush of Gabber Modus Operandi’s music, Garin wanted to create an experience that will be unique for the audience.

“Every time I make a film or theatre or dance performance, I use the philosophy of ‘nasi campur’,” he says, referring to the Indonesian dish in which rice is eaten with various side dishes.

For Gabber Modus Operandi, whose fusion of abrasive electronic sounds and gamelan scales led to a collaboration with Icelandic music icon Bjork on her latest album Fossora (2022), working on Samsara was a chance to expand its artistic horizons.

Kasimyn, one-half of the duo, says he was excited by the prospect of working with the founder and owner of Gamelan Yuganada, Wayan Sudirana, whom he regards as one of the “senpai” (Japanese for “master”) of gamelan music.