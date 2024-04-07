Fun With Kids: Hari Raya celebrations, Indian New Year open house

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Celebrate: Hari Raya

Hari Raya is fast approaching, and one boy is helping his parents make ketupat decorations and bake butter cookies.

On the eve, the family heads out to Geylang Serai to enjoy the bazaar food and street lights.

The Moon Over Geylang Serai is author Valerie Pereira’s fourth title in the Celebrations In Singapore picture book series, which introduces young readers to different festivals.

She is joined by illustrator Aliyah Jamil this time.

Buy a copy at $14.90 on publisher Epigram Books’ website (str.sg/37dP7).