Oscars red carpet: Glamour made a glorious comeback

SINGAPORE - Red-carpet glamour made a roaring comeback at the Oscars. After a year of awkward award shows held over Zoom, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony held on April 25 in Los Angeles was largely held in-person and the stars dressed to impress in haute couture.

Here are some of the most memorable looks - for good or bad - of the night.

Regina King

Bow down to Regina King. The director of One Night In Miami - nominated for three awards - looked regal and commanding in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with accentuated shoulders. A picture could hardly do justice to the dress, which has 62,000 sequins and 4,000 crystals and took 140 hours to make.

Amanda Seyfried

Best Supporting Actress nominee Amanda Seyfried was a vision in a flaming red tulle concoction from Armani Prive. Her vintage curls and red lip made her look every inch an Old Hollywood bombshell too, befitting the film she was nominated for: Mank, which is set in the 1930s and 1940s.

Lakeith Stanfield

Gone were the conventional banker suit-and-tieget-ups as the men stole some of the spotlight too. Judas And The Black Messiah star and Best Supporting Actor nominee Lakeith Stanfield rocked his Saint Laurent jumpsuit. The shades, the belt and his devil-may-care attitude all came together in an unforgettable menswear moment.



Lakeith Stanfield and Leslie Odom Jr. PHOTOS: NYTIMES, REUTERS



Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. is a man who is not afraid of colour. He was impeccably turned out in a head-to-toe gold look in a double-breasted Brioni suit, looking a little bit like an Oscar.

H.E.R.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R., who won the Oscar for Best Original Song with Fight For You, donned a brilliant blue jumpsuit and cape ensemble from Peter Dundas. The outfit was inspired by legendary musician Prince's 1985 look from the Oscars, he won Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain. The thick, beautiful curls draped in front of her and shades elevated the look.



H.E.R. and Zendaya. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



Zendaya

This was a seasoned-pros-only dress. With Bulgari bling, fashion icon Zendaya effortlessly wore the yellow Valentino with a cut-out in the torso instead of letting it wear her.

Vanessa Kirby

Actress Vanessa Kirby, nominated for her leading role in Pieces Of A Woman, is beautiful, but that pale pink, ill-fitting Gucci dress washed her out. The severe-looking hair and make-up did not help.



Vanessa Kirby and Viola Davis. PHOTOS: AFP



Viola Davis

Best Actress nominee and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Viola Davis cannot really look bad with that megawatt smile but this white Alexander McQueen was disappointing after her awards-season run of bold colours and loud, declarative prints.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry was doing her best to make this dress look good but the two lumps of fabric hanging off her waist just looked depressing and unflattering.



Halle Berry and Glenn Close. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP



Glenn Close

Did Best Supporting Actress nominee Glenn Close give up on winning before the Oscars? Because this matronly get-up felt low-effort and looked liked it belonged more at a retirement home party than the Oscars.