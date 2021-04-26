Oscars: Full list of winners

SINGAPORE - The 93rd Academy Awards took place mostly in-person in LosAngeles on April 25 night. The following is the full list of winners, including China-born Chloe Zhao as the first Asian woman winning for Best Director and Youn Yuh-jung as the first South Korean to win an acting award.

Best Picture







Nomadland

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Actress in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-jung

Minari

Animated Feature Film

Soul

Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Cinematography

Mank

Erik Messerschmidt

Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Directing

Nomadland

Chloe Zhao

Documentary (Feature)

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Film Editing

Sound Of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

International Feature Film

Another Round

Denmark

Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Music (Original Score)

Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Production Design

Mank

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Short Film (Animated)

If Anything Happens I Love You

Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Short Film (Live Action)

Two Distant Strangers

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Sound

Sound Of Metal

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Tenet

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Source: Oscars.org