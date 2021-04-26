Oscars: Full list of winners

SINGAPORE - The 93rd Academy Awards took place mostly in-person in LosAngeles on April 25 night. The following is the full list of winners, including China-born Chloe Zhao as the first Asian woman winning for Best Director and Youn Yuh-jung as the first South Korean to win an acting award.
Best Picture
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins
The Father
Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Actress in a Supporting Role
Youn Yuh-jung
Minari
Animated Feature Film
Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Cinematography
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Directing
Nomadland
Chloe Zhao
Documentary (Feature)
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
Film Editing
Sound Of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
International Feature Film
Another Round
Denmark
Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Music (Original Score)
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Production Design
Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
Short Film (Animated)
If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Short Film (Live Action)
Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Sound
Sound Of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Source: Oscars.org