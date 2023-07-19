Christopher Nolan did not want Oppenheimer to follow usual biopic conventions

NEW YORK – It is not easy making biographical films, or biopics, these days.

Viewers are less willing to fall for the standard storytelling tricks, says British-American film-maker Christopher Nolan.

For his fact-based film Oppenheimer, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the writer-director of the fact-based historical drama Dunkirk (2017) and the science-based space epic Interstellar (2014) opted for unconventional methods to capture the spirit of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the enigmatic man known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Nolan opted to include an unusually large ensemble of scientist characters, taking the film’s runtime to three hours.

He shot the film in the wide-screen Imax format, then framed each actor’s face in close-up. He also made chronological jumps and changes in the point of view.

Explaining his reasons, he tells journalists at a roundtable at the Four Seasons hotel in New York City that biopic-makers who use widely accepted techniques are now looked on with suspicion.

Should they omit inconvenient facts or collapse several characters into one, “viewers can immediately Google the facts of what they’ve just seen, and look on Wikipedia and see if you’ve completely manipulated the truth”, says Nolan.