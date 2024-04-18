Netflix releases teaser for 100 Years Of Solitude

BOGOTA - Netflix on April 17 released a sneak peek of its TV series adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years Of Solitude, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Nobel Prize-winning author’s death.

Published in 1967, the novel is considered a masterpiece that defined “magical realism” as a literary genre and has been translated into 46 languages.

It centres around seven generations of the Buendia family in the fictional Colombian town of Macondo.

“In the mythical town of Macondo, the Buendia family confronts a curse, madness and impossible love,” the streaming platform said on X.

No date has been given for the release of the 16-episode series, which was first announced in 2019 and filmed in Garcia Marquez’s home country, Colombia.

Netflix said on its website the series is coming in 2024.

“In this sneak peek, we hear Aureliano Babilonia as he reads from the mythical diary of Melquiades and are transported to Macondo to witness Colonel Aureliano Buendia standing before a firing squad while he remembers that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice,” Netflix said, in a statement.

“What follows are breathtaking scenes of Jose Arcadio Buendia and Ursula Iguaran’s journey in search of happiness, fleeing the curse placed upon their lineage.”

Garcia Marquez was a leading member of the “Latin American boom” of authors of the 1960s and 1970s that included Nobel laureates Octavio Paz of Mexico and Mario Vargas Llosa of Peru.

One Hundred Years Of Solitude has sold some 50 million copies worldwide.