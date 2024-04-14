Actor Andrew Scott relished having new series to explore multi-layered Ripley

NEW YORK – One of the most popular titles on Netflix in April, the neo-noir thriller Ripley follows a down-on-his-luck con man hired to bring a wealthy man’s wayward son home from Italy.

When the charming Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) befriends rich playboy Dickie (Johnny Flynn), he inserts himself into the lives of Dickie and his girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning). But Tom starts to envy their wealth and social position, and his actions become increasingly sinister.

And yet viewers may find themselves rooting for the enigmatic character anyway, says Scott, the 47-year-old Irish actor best known for playing antagonist James Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock (2010 to 2017) and “the Hot Priest” in the acclaimed British comedy series Fleabag (2016 to 2019).

Ripley – which was No. 8 on Netflix’s global Top 10 English-language TV chart for the first week of April – is based on a series of novels by American author Patricia Highsmith, beginning with her 1955 psychological thriller The Talented Mr Ripley.

The latter was turned into the Oscar-nominated 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

But this adaptation is an eight-episode limited series and its scenes of American expatriates living it up in 1960s Italy are artfully shot in black and white.

At a discussion in New York earlier in 2024, American writer-director Steven Zaillian explains why he wanted a long-form story.

“I read The Talented Mr Ripley in the 1980s and loved it. So when I was offered the opportunity to do it in an eight-hour format, I felt I could try to capture the feeling I had when I read it,” says the 71-year-old American, who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for the Holocaust drama Schindler’s List (1993).

“You don’t read a novel in two hours – it takes eight, 10 or 12 hours – and I wanted to recreate the pace and beauty of the storytelling in this form,” adds Zaillian, who also penned acclaimed films such as the historical drama Gangs Of New York (2002) and sports biopic Moneyball (2011).

Scott appreciated having time to fully explore the multi-layered character.