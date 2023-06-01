My Perfect Weekend with entrepreneur and TikTok personality Kelvin Tan

Who: Comedian, singer and interior design entrepreneur Kelvin Tan also goes by the online handle of Mayiduo, the Ah Beng persona he crafted in 2019. He has more than 73,000 followers on TikTok, 31,000 followers on Instagram and 120,000 followers on Facebook.

In 2020, the 31-year-old co-founded interior design firm SG Interior KJ with some of his long-time collaborators and grew the company at Braddell Tech building from four to 34 designers. The company has been named one of the Top 50 interior design firms by the Singapore Prestige 100 Awards 2023/2024.

He is married to Ms Angie Teo, 30, who runs EL Print, another enterprise founded by Mr Tan. The couple have a three-year-old son and live in a four-room Housing Board flat in Punggol Northshore Cove.

“A perfect weekend for me can happen only if there are 72 hours in a day.

With my hectic work week often spilling over into my weekends, it is a challenge to structure precious me-time into my weekends, so I take what little I get and try to make the most of it.

While I may post funny videos online, managing multiple enterprises, creating content and juggling family life is no laughing matter as it exacts quite a toll on my sleep.

I sleep about four hours on work days, so I look forward to the weekends when things slow down a little.

On Saturdays, I try to have a proper breakfast with my wife and son at our favourite economy bee hoon stall in Woodlands – with freshly fried chicken wings, egg and fried luncheon meat slivers paired with ice kopi-o kosong (black locally ground coffee).

The stall, which is on the ground floor of my parents’ Housing Board flat in Woodlands Street 31, is a favourite haunt as we usually visit my mum and dad after breakfast and squeeze in some time at the playground with my son.

My wife likes to unwind with tea and desserts, so we usually drive around Singapore looking for a new cafe experience. We recently enjoyed a quiet afternoon at TWG Tea Salon and Boutique at Marina Bay Sands.

Every chance we get, we also try to catch a movie or have a relaxing foot massage.

One of my favourite massage places is Natureland. It is convenient because it has outlets spread across the island. I usually go for a one-hour foot massage, which helps me to sleep better at night.

On some afternoons, I leave my son with my parents and head home to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

After a good rest, I will call up my former schoolmates from Presbyterian High for a game of basketball at the nearest available court. As a former basketball captain in secondary school, I try not to miss regular exercise during the weekends and leave the game only after at least two hours of rigorous practice.