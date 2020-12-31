My Perfect Weekend: Nicole Midori Woodford

WHO: Multi-hyphenate director-editor-writer Nicole Midori Woodford, 34, is scheduled to begin shooting her debut feature film this spring (which month?) after a long gestation.

The Singaporean, whose ancestry includes a Japanese grandmother and a British-Portuguese Eurasian father, was named one of the Young Artist Award winners last year.

The award, given out by the National Arts Council to artists aged 35 and younger, aims to encourage young artists in the pursuit of their practice.

Woodford, who also teaches film studies at Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, will be directing an episode for the second season of Folklore, HBO's supernatural anthology.

"Weekends have become essential for me to tie up loose ends from the work week while I juggle household chores with my husband. We sometimes make pancakes from scratch on Saturday mornings or grab roti prata from the coffee shop nearby before we start cleaning our flat and running errands.

If I'm preparing for an upcoming shoot, I might have to go on location recces or conduct Zoom meetings. Currently, I'm preparing for my episode for the second season of HBO Asia's Folklore.

But if not, I might use it to catch up on some reading to prepare for my lecture notes and collate references to show my students.

We love going to Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre to get lunch and then go grocery shopping after that. As we live in the Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, it's always nice to take a walk around and savour some of the treats from the cafes.

For me, the true weekend starts on Sunday, when I try to unwind by reading. Or we might try to catch a film - the last film we caught was Never Rarely Sometimes Always at The Projector.

I also try to get some downtime with our cat, which loves to cuddle with me when I'm reading my graphic novels. We have a lot of plants around our apartment, so weekends are nice for me to tend to them too.

Once in a while, we might entertain some friends at our place. I like to make some cocktails while we play board games. I have quite a few friends, most from the film-making industry, who love board games.

Recently, they introduced me to games such as Viticulture, Wingspan and Azul. It's always lovely to catch up while playing these games on a rainy Sunday afternoon."