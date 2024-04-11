Music Picks: Tiesto returns for Marquee’s 5th anniversary, gigs by Kelly Yu and Naedr

Marquee 5th Anniversary Presents Odyssey: Tiesto

Dutch electronic dance music (EDM) titan Tiesto helmed the decks when nightclub Marquee had its grand opening in 2019.

He is now back for the Marina Bay Sands club’s fifth anniversary.

From trance and EDM to future house and deep house, the veteran Grammy-winning DJ-producer is known for constantly updating his sound.

In 2023, he released Drive, his seventh album, featuring collaborations with pop acts such as Charli XCX, Karol G and Black Eyed Peas. It went to No. 1 on the UK dance album charts.

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: April 12,10pm

Admission: From $100 via str.sg/iPyG

Kelly Yu 3x3 World Tour 2024 – Singapore