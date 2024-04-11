Music Picks: Tiesto returns for Marquee’s 5th anniversary, gigs by Kelly Yu and Naedr

Marquee 5th Anniversary Presents Odyssey: Tiesto
Dutch electronic dance music (EDM) titan Tiesto helmed the decks when nightclub Marquee had its grand opening in 2019.
He is now back for the Marina Bay Sands club’s fifth anniversary.
From trance and EDM to future house and deep house, the veteran Grammy-winning DJ-producer is known for constantly updating his sound.
In 2023, he released Drive, his seventh album, featuring collaborations with pop acts such as Charli XCX, Karol G and Black Eyed Peas. It went to No. 1 on the UK dance album charts.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: April 12,10pm
Admission: From $100 via str.sg/iPyG
Kelly Yu 3x3 World Tour 2024 – Singapore
Chinese-Canadian singer Kelly Yu’s Singapore show is the first stop of her debut overseas tour.
She has come a long way since her music career started in the early 2010s, winning the Word-of-Mouth Singer of the Year accolade at the Weibo Music Awards 2022, Hot Singer of the Year at Weibo Music Awards 2023 and All-Rounder Musician of the Year at Weibo Music Awards 2024.
In 2017, she acted in and sang on the soundtrack for Chinese romantic comedy film The Ex-File 3: The Return Of The Exes. She also starred in the sequel, The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan (2023).
Her fourth and latest album, It’s Me, was released in 2023.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: April13, 8pm
Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to str.sg/iUe6C or call 6348-5555)
Naedr US Tour Fundraiser 2024
Home-grown post-rock/screamo band Naedr are holding a fund-raising gig for their upcoming US tour.
The band are set to co-headline the May tour – which includes dates in cities Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles – with American band Senza.
The fund-raising show will also feature Singaporean post-rock and shoegaze bands Subsonic Eye, Amateur Takes Control and 7nightsatsea.
Naedr’s line-up comprises musicians who also perform in other home-grown acts, including frontman Timothy Wong from Bethari and Mordhau, Ahmad Ariff from Amateur Takes Control and Pleasantry, and Bennett Bay from Hauste.
Where: *Scape: The Treetop, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: April 20, 7pm
Admission: Pre-sale tickets at $30 via Peatix (go to naedr2024.peatix.com); $35 at the door