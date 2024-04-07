Singer JJ Lin rubs shoulders with Bruno Mars at Singapore concert

JJ Lin is clearly a fan of American pop star Bruno Mars.

On April 6, the Singaporean Mandopop star took to Instagram to share a photograph he snapped with Mars, 38, who performed three concerts, on April 3, 5 and 6, at the National Stadium.

“Music connects, love conquers all,” wrote Lin, 43, who attended the second night of the Bruno Mars Live In Singapore show. He also posted a series of reels on his Instagram Stories of himself enjoying the gig.

Videos of the local singer-songwriter dancing and singing throughout the 110-minute performance were shared by concertgoers on TikTok.

One video captured Lin singing along to Home, the beloved National Day Parade song that was made famous by home-grown singer Kit Chan. The anthem was performed by Mars’ keyboardist John Fossitt while Mars was backstage.