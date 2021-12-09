Music Picks: Hail Nothing, Music She Makes, Raise The Roof

Hail Nothing (Live At Snakeweed) (PG)

42 minutes

Home-grown electronic music duo .gif had grand plans for an album launch show for their sophomore album, Hail Nothing, when it was released in 2020. It had to be scrapped due to the pandemic.

But with the setback came a new opportunity. Chew Wei Shan and Nurudin Sadali ended up making a film of them performing songs from the album.

Directed by Elliot Sng and set at acclaimed music studio Snakeweed, the film also features other home-grown acts - Bani Haykal, Charlie Lim and Sarah Teh.

Tickets to the original premiere screenings on Dec 10 and 11 sold out quickly, so another screening on Dec 12 has been added.

The vinyl version of Hail Nothing will be sold at the screenings.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

When: Dec 12, 5pm

Admission: $20 (standard) and $18 (concession). Go to this website.

Music She Makes 2021



Diabetic Duo, comprising Amanda Ong and Sope, will be performing at Music She Makes 2021. PHOTO: DIABETIC DUO



This three-day online festival celebrates women musicians from Singapore and Malaysia.

It includes a performance on Dec 9 by local pop singer RRiley, otherwise known as Sandra Riley Tang from pop quartet The Sam Willows. She will perform her new single - you should have said so - for the first time.

On Dec 10, singer-songwriter Kyla T will do a fund-raising gig for her upcoming EP, Stupid Cupid, while singer and rapper Masia One will stage a masterclass on starting out in the music business.

On Dec 11, there will be shows by singer-songwriter Krysta Joy, who recently released her second album, Embrace The Progress; and a joint concert by singer-songwriters Haneri, Marian Carmel and Rene.

Two acts will also stage fund-raisers for their new works.

Little Laksa, also known as Adia Tay, who has an upcoming album, Live From Burn Road, will donate 10 per cent of the proceeds to online mental healthcare platform Safe Space SG.

Diabetic Duo - comprising Amanda Ong and Sope, who have diabetes - are raising money for the marketing and music video of their single, Diabetes.

Where: Online

When: Dec 9 to 11, 8 to 11pm

Admission: From $18

Info: More info at the Peatix website

Folk/Country

Raise The Roof

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Four stars



British singer-songwriter Robert Plant and American bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ROBERT PLANT



Raise The Roof is the second collaboration between British rock singer and Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and American bluegrass singer Alison Krauss - both giants in their genres.

It comes 14 years after their last album together, Raising Sand, a highly feted release that picked up, among other awards, Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2009 Grammys.

The duo do not veer too wildly from Raising Sand's formula in the new release, which comprises covers that meld a variety of styles, including folk, country and soul.

They take on songs by acts such as country rock duo The Everly Brothers (The Price Of Love), folk singer Bert Jansch (It Don't Bother Me) and R&B musician Allen Toussaint (Trouble With My Lover).

With their palpable chemistry and seamless blend of their voices, Plant and Krauss give these classics new life.