Music Picks: Cindy Yen's birthday concert, album from K-pop boy band SF9

Cindy Yen On Fire 2021 Birthday Concert

Taiwanese-American singer Cindy Yen turned 35 on Nov 14 , but it was her fans who got a present.

The star held an in-person concert at VAS Shanghai, a live music venue in Shanghai, China, performing hits such as Trap, Come On and Stupid Fish. A recording of the show was uploaded onto Yen's official YouTube channel on Nov 18.

Since participating in the Chinese reality show, Sisters Who Make Waves, last year, her career has had a second wind.

Concert featuring Taiwanese celebrities

To promote Lukang township, located in Taiwan's Changhua County, as a destination, a concert was organised on Nov 13 - featuring Taiwanese stars such as singers Lee Chien-na, Wayne Huang and Shou, as well as electronic duo Astro Bunny.

A recording of the show was uploaded onto the YouTube channel of the township's mayor, Mr Hsu Chih-hung, the next day.

Astro Bunny, consisting of vocalist Chacha and DJ Nu, performed their songs - In A Wave Called The Future and Exit - while Huang serenaded the audience with the ballads So Tired and Still Alone.

Pop

Rumination

SF9

4 stars



Like its nine members, SF9's 10th mini-album Rumination has dollops of style and swagger. PHOTO: SF9/FACEBOOK



In the crowded K-pop scene, South Korean boy band SF9 have stood out for their sexy image and cool-guy attitude. Think slow - at least by K-pop standards - and sleek dance moves, accompanied by smothering looks.

The group's name is short for Sensational Feeling 9. Like its nine members, the band's 10th mini-album, Rumination, has dollops of style and swagger.

The brooding lead single Trauma - about the aftermath of a break-up - mixes R&B beats with electronic dance music.

It is followed by Memory, which has an emotive refrain. Another noteworthy track is Dreams, an intense, high-energy number.

Overall, the work allows the group to show off their versatility.