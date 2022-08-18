Music Picks: Billie Eilish at National Stadium, Singapore Night Festival, Rocking The Region concerts

Concert
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
American pop star Billie Eilish last performed in Singapore in 2018, when she was among the many acts in indie music festival St Jerome's Laneway Festival.
Her music career has skyrocketed since then, garnering hits such as Bad Guy (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021), as well as multiple awards.
The 20-year-old returns here on Aug 21, performing at the National Stadium, one of the country's biggest concert venues.
The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner's show here is part of a global tour in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever (2021), which went to No. 1 in many countries.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Aug 21, 8pm. Gates will open at 5.30pm for priority standing ticket holders and 6pm for general standing and standard ticket holders.
Admission: From $130 via Ticketmaster (go to this website or call 3158-8588). Tickets can also be purchased at all SingPost outlets
Festival
Singapore Night Festival concerts
The festival is back after a two-year hiatus, and among the myriad events taking place in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct are several featuring music by home-grown acts.
These include roving theatre performance Yesterday Once More: Queen Street, which features a soundtrack by singer-songwriters Inch Chua and Tim De Cotta.
Taking place at various locations in Queen Street on Aug 19, 20, 26 and 27, the performances and music tell the stories of denizens who live in the area.
At Jazz'in @ Capitol Singapore, which will be held at the building's outdoor plaza on the same nights, acts such as Miss Lou and Litmus Jazz Ensemble will perform genres such as swing, bop and Latin jazz.
Where: Various venues in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall/Bugis/Bras Basah/Bencoolen
When: Aug 19 to 27, 7.30pm to midnight
Admission: Free and ticketed
Info: Website
Concerts
Rocking The Region
Some of the region's most exciting up-and-coming alternative music acts will perform at the Esplanade's Rocking The Region series of free concerts, which takes place over two weekends in August.
Among them are home-grown acts such as singer-songwriter Chloe Ho, who released her debut EP Sorry 'bout Your Shoulder in 2019. She will perform at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre on Aug 19.
Also performing are Megumi Acorda, a dream pop quintet from the Philippines who will perform at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre on Aug 27.
Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Aug 19 to 28, various times
Admission: Free
Info: Website