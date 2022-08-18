Music Picks: Billie Eilish at National Stadium, Singapore Night Festival, Rocking The Region concerts

Concert

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

American pop star Billie Eilish last performed in Singapore in 2018, when she was among the many acts in indie music festival St Jerome's Laneway Festival.

Her music career has skyrocketed since then, garnering hits such as Bad Guy (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021), as well as multiple awards.

The 20-year-old returns here on Aug 21, performing at the National Stadium, one of the country's biggest concert venues.

The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner's show here is part of a global tour in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever (2021), which went to No. 1 in many countries.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Aug 21, 8pm. Gates will open at 5.30pm for priority standing ticket holders and 6pm for general standing and standard ticket holders.

Admission: From $130 via Ticketmaster (go to this website or call 3158-8588). Tickets can also be purchased at all SingPost outlets

Festival

Singapore Night Festival concerts