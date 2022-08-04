Music Picks: Beyonce's Renaissance, Majulah Block Party and Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore

Majulah Block Party

Youth festival Majulah Block Party, which takes place over two Saturdays, kicked off on July 30 and featured acts like singer, songwriter and producer Shye.

This Saturday (Aug 6), the performing line-up includes rising names from the home-grown hip-hop and R&B scene - such as rapper AE$OP CA$H and R&B singer Feez as well as artistes under music labels HVT Entertainment, Allure Records and Dreamfellas Asia.

AE$OP CA$H and Feez appeared on the collaborative track Don't Wanna Go, which was released in March.

There are also food pop-ups and discussion panels by music industry professionals. The event will end with a hip-hop after-party with music helmed by DJ Hanif.

The festival is part of the National Youth Council's Youth Month celebrations.

Where: *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Aug 6, 2 to 11.30pm

Admission: Free with registration at this website

Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore and The More We Get Together

Singer Dick Lee leads a host of home-grown music talent in Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore, a heartland concert that is part of Our Tampines Hub's celebrations for National Day as well as its fifth anniversary.

The show, which takes place at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (Aug 7), will be hosted by entertainment veteran Najip Ali and feature singers Dawn Wong, Shabir, Miss Lou and Izat Ibrahim.

On National Day, the venue's Town Square will host The More We Get Together, featuring acts such as rapper Yung Raja, rock veterans Moliano In Rock, indie band The Fast Colors and folk-pop duo The Freshman.

Where: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

When: Aug 7, 7.30pm; Aug 9, 4pm

Admission: Free for The More We Get Together. For Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore, register for and redeem tickets at Our Tampines Hub's customer service counter on level 1.

